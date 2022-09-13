Chivas play Tigres UANL today at the Estadio Akron for a pending Matchweek 9 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chivas are ready to play against Tigres UANL in a pending Matchweek 9 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Akron today, September 13, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team wants to play in the playoffs but a couple more losses could be lethal for them. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Chivas know this game will be tough, but the team has a top notch winning streak since August 13. The last two weeks Chiva have won against Tijuana and Puebla, but one of the most important victories in August was against Monterrey at home.

Tigres UANL are in the 5th spot of the standings with a record fo 7-3-4 and 24 points, but so far their record in September is negative with two losses and one win against Toluca. The last three games of the season will be on the road for Tigres.

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio AKRON, Zapopan, Mexico.

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Chivas struggled early in the season as they couldn't win games and the first eight weeks of the season were mostly draws and two losses. Chiva's first victory came on August 19 against Necaxa 4-0 on the road. That victory is part of the current Chivas winning streak of five wins and two draws.

Tigres UANL are one of the big favorites to play in the playoffs, but they lost a recent game against Leon at home. That loss was 0-1 but raised criticism against Tigres' defense, even though prior to that game they had won at home against Toluca 3-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chivas vs Tigres UANL in the U.S.

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

Chivas are underdogs at home with 2.80 odds that will pay $280 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak. Tigres UANL are favorites with 2.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Chivas 2.80 Draw / Totals 3.10 / 2.5 Tigres UANL 2.50

* Odds via BetMGM.