Club America play Juarez for the Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Club America are ready to play against Juarez in Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on August 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). It sounds incredible but it's true, the visitors have a better record than the home team. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Club America want to find a way to get out of the bad situation they are in right now and regain their 'favorites' status. The last two weeks in the Mexican league were bad for them with losses against Tijuana and Leon.

FC Juarez have a record of one win, four draws and only two losses, that puts them in a better spot in the standings (12th) compared to Club America (17th). This could be one of the best starts to the season for FC Juarez.

Club America vs Juarez: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Club America vs Juarez: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Club America vs Juarez: Storylines

Club America were playing in the United States some international friendly games to show why they are a big team in Mexico, but they lost most of those games and after all Club America doesn't get any local league benefit from friendlies. Club America are scoring an average of 1.00 goals per game and the defense allows 1.60 goals per game.

FC Juarez know that this could be one of the most difficult games of the season for them, since when they played against another favorite team (Tigres UANL) and they lost 0-1 at home. But the good news is that FC Juarez are going through a good-streak of two weeks and they have a victory on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Juarez in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Club America vs Juarez: Predictions And Odds

Club America are home favorites to win with 1.51 odds that will pay $150 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they can win this game easily at home but the visitors want to keep their good record. Juarez are underdogs with 6.50 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Under 2.5.

BetMGM Club America 1.51 Draw / Totals 4.00 / 2.5 Juarez 6.50

