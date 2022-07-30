The Community Shield is an annual tournament between the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners for the previous season. It has a long history and has seen different champions throughout its time. Here, check out the full list of every FA Community Shield winner by year.

Annually, the Community Shield is played at Wembley Stadium between the Premier League winners and the FA Cup winners of the preceding season. This means that if the Premier League champions were also victorious in the FA Cup, they would face the league runners-up. It is recognized by both the English Football Association and UEFA as a competitive super cup matchup.

The revenue from the game, which is organized by the FA, is donated to local community projects and organizations around the United Kingdom. Gate revenues and match program sales income is allocated to the 124 teams that played in the FA Cup from the first round onwards for donation to charities and projects of their choice, while the balance is distributed to the FA's national charity partners.

It was previously known as the Charity Shield. When the Sheriff of London Charity Shield was replaced in the 1908/09 season, the FA Charity Shield began in the current form. The current champions are Liverpool, who beat Manchester City 3-1 with goals from Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez; while Julian Alvarez scored for the "Citizens". Last year, Leicester City were the champions, also beating Manchester City with a lone penalty goal from Kelechi Iheanacho at the 89th minute.

Community Shield Champions: Winners list by year

Manchester United are the most successful team in the competition with 17 victories and four draws, followed by Arsenal with 15 wins and one draw, and Liverpool with 11 triumphs and 5 draws (8 outright wins, one shared). Manchester United's 8-4 victory over Swindon Town in 1911 was the highest-scoring game.

There are two teams who have made the most appearances without winning or sharing a trophy: Chelsea (2010, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2018) and Newcastle United (1932, 1951, 1952, 1955, and 1996). With four straight victories from 1984 to 1987, Everton holds the record for most consecutive victories. As of 1998-2001, Manchester United holds the record for the most consecutive defeats (4). From 1996 to 2001, Manchester United set the record for most consecutive games played (6), winning in just two.

As part of the 1967 Charity Shield, Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings scored against Manchester United from his own penalty area.

It is the only club in history to have won the Shield, but not either the FA Cup or League Cup. This was the only time the Southern League champions won the Charity Shield in the five years between 1908 and 1912. To date, Brighton's sole national honor has been this win, which earned them the title of "Champions of England".

Year Winners 2022 Liverpool 2021 Leicester City 2020 Arsenal 2019 Manchester City 2018 Manchester City 2017 Arsenal 2016 Manchester United 2015 Arsenal 2014 Arsenal 2013 Manchester United 2012 Manchester City 2011 Manchester United 2010 Manchester United 2009 Chelsea 2008 Manchester United 2007 Manchester United 2006 Liverpool 2005 Chelsea 2004 Arsenal 2003 Manchester United 2002 Arsenal 2001 Liverpool 2000 Chelsea 1999 Arsenal 1998 Arsenal 1997 Manchester United 1996 Manchester United 1995 Everton 1994 Manchester United 1993 Manchester United 1992 Leeds United 1991 Arsenal/Tottenham

1990 Liverpool/Manchester United 1989 Liverpool 1988 Liverpool 1987 Everton 1986 Liverpool/Everton 1985 Everton 1984 Everton 1983 Manchester United 1982 Liverpool 1981 Aston Villa/Tottenham 1980 Liverpool 1979 Liverpool 1978 Nottingham Forest 1977 Liverpool/Manchester United 1976 Liverpool 1975 Derby County 1974 Liverpool 1973 Burnley 1972 Manchester City 1971 Leicester City 1970 Everton 1969 Leeds United 1968 Manchester City 1967 Manchester United/Tottenham 1966 Liverpool 1965 Liverpool/Manchester United 1964 Liverpool 1963 Everton 1962 Tottenham 1961 Tottenham 1960 Burnley/Wolverhampton 1959 Wolverhampton 1958 Bolton Wanderers 1957 Manchester United 1956 Manchester United 1955 Chelsea 1954 Wolverhampton 1953 Arsenal 1952 Manchester United 1951 Tottenham 1950 England 1949 Wolverhampton 1948 Arsenal 1938 Arsenal 1937 Manchester City 1936 Sunderland 1935 Sheffield Wednesday 1934 Arsenal 1933 Arsenal 1932 Everton