Annually, the Community Shield is played at Wembley Stadium between the Premier League winners and the FA Cup winners of the preceding season. This means that if the Premier League champions were also victorious in the FA Cup, they would face the league runners-up. It is recognized by both the English Football Association and UEFA as a competitive super cup matchup.
The revenue from the game, which is organized by the FA, is donated to local community projects and organizations around the United Kingdom. Gate revenues and match program sales income is allocated to the 124 teams that played in the FA Cup from the first round onwards for donation to charities and projects of their choice, while the balance is distributed to the FA's national charity partners.
It was previously known as the Charity Shield. When the Sheriff of London Charity Shield was replaced in the 1908/09 season, the FA Charity Shield began in the current form. The current champions are Liverpool, who beat Manchester City 3-1 with goals from Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez; while Julian Alvarez scored for the "Citizens". Last year, Leicester City were the champions, also beating Manchester City with a lone penalty goal from Kelechi Iheanacho at the 89th minute.
Community Shield Champions: Winners list by year
Manchester United are the most successful team in the competition with 17 victories and four draws, followed by Arsenal with 15 wins and one draw, and Liverpool with 11 triumphs and 5 draws (8 outright wins, one shared). Manchester United's 8-4 victory over Swindon Town in 1911 was the highest-scoring game.
There are two teams who have made the most appearances without winning or sharing a trophy: Chelsea (2010, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2018) and Newcastle United (1932, 1951, 1952, 1955, and 1996). With four straight victories from 1984 to 1987, Everton holds the record for most consecutive victories. As of 1998-2001, Manchester United holds the record for the most consecutive defeats (4). From 1996 to 2001, Manchester United set the record for most consecutive games played (6), winning in just two.
As part of the 1967 Charity Shield, Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings scored against Manchester United from his own penalty area.
It is the only club in history to have won the Shield, but not either the FA Cup or League Cup. This was the only time the Southern League champions won the Charity Shield in the five years between 1908 and 1912. To date, Brighton's sole national honor has been this win, which earned them the title of "Champions of England".
|Year
|Winners
|2022
|Liverpool
|2021
|Leicester City
|2020
|Arsenal
|2019
|Manchester City
|2018
|Manchester City
|2017
|Arsenal
|2016
|Manchester United
|2015
|Arsenal
|2014
|Arsenal
|2013
|Manchester United
|2012
|Manchester City
|2011
|Manchester United
|2010
|Manchester United
|2009
|Chelsea
|2008
|Manchester United
|2007
|Manchester United
|2006
|Liverpool
|2005
|Chelsea
|2004
|Arsenal
|2003
|Manchester United
|2002
|Arsenal
|2001
|Liverpool
|2000
|Chelsea
|1999
|Arsenal
|1998
|Arsenal
|1997
|Manchester United
|1996
|Manchester United
|1995
|Everton
|1994
|Manchester United
|1993
|Manchester United
|1992
|Leeds United
|1991
|Arsenal/Tottenham
|1990
|Liverpool/Manchester United
|1989
|Liverpool
|1988
|Liverpool
|1987
|Everton
|1986
|Liverpool/Everton
|1985
|Everton
|1984
|Everton
|1983
|Manchester United
|1982
|Liverpool
|1981
|Aston Villa/Tottenham
|1980
|Liverpool
|1979
|Liverpool
|1978
|Nottingham Forest
|1977
|Liverpool/Manchester United
|1976
|Liverpool
|1975
|Derby County
|1974
|Liverpool
|1973
|Burnley
|1972
|Manchester City
|1971
|Leicester City
|1970
|Everton
|1969
|Leeds United
|1968
|Manchester City
|1967
|Manchester United/Tottenham
|1966
|Liverpool
|1965
|Liverpool/Manchester United
|1964
|Liverpool
|1963
|Everton
|1962
|Tottenham
|1961
|Tottenham
|1960
|Burnley/Wolverhampton
|1959
|Wolverhampton
|1958
|Bolton Wanderers
|1957
|Manchester United
|1956
|Manchester United
|1955
|Chelsea
|1954
|Wolverhampton
|1953
|Arsenal
|1952
|Manchester United
|1951
|Tottenham
|1950
|England
|1949
|Wolverhampton
|1948
|Arsenal
|1938
|Arsenal
|1937
|Manchester City
|1936
|Sunderland
|1935
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1934
|Arsenal
|1933
|Arsenal
|1932
|Everton
|1931
|Arsenal
|1930
|Arsenal
|1929
|English Professionals
|1928
|Everton
|1927
|Cardiff City
|1926
|English Amateurs
|1925
|English Amateurs
|1924
|English Professionals
|1923
|English Professionals
|1922
|Huddersfield Town
|1921
|Tottenham
|1920
|West Bromwich Albion
|1913
|English Professionals
|1912
|Blackburn Rovers
|1911
|Manchester United
|1910
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1909
|Newcastle United
|1908
|Manchester United