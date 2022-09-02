Every four years, gamers' favorite question includes EA Sports' most successful title. For FIFA 23, fans are wondering if the videogame will include a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup mode, either in career and in Ultimate Team.

The gamers are ready for the last edition of soccer's biggest videogame. FIFA 23 will launch in the last week of September, but this year is different. With Qatar 2022 around the corner, fans are wondering if they will have the opportunity to play a FIFA World Cup mode in EA Sports' title.

Nostalgia is the most common feeling this year for soccer fans. EA Sports will no longer be delivering this videogame as they did not reach an agreement with FIFA to keep creating this successful title. But as it is the last one, the company will probably fulfill all the expectations that the gamers have for this edition.

There will be lots of changes, as every year, with FIFA 23. The chemistry in Ultimate Team is one of the biggest, but the most important question the fans have is: Will there be a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup mode in the videogame?

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup mode in FIFA 23: Details and release date

To live the full experience of a FIFA World Cup is the biggest dream for every soccer fan, even if it's through their television. In this case, the gamers are looking forward to a Qatar 2022 mode in FIFA 23 and there are some good news for them.

In the release trailer of FIFA 23, EA Sports revealed that the FIFA Men's and Women's World Cup will be included in this edition. Both trophies appeared in the video and it is expected that they will be available in career and Ultimate Team modes.

For this last one, EA Sports partnered with Marvel to create the FUT Heroes. Players that were memorable in a FIFA World Cup will be included as special cards in Ultimate Team with some legends like Landon Donovan (United States), Rafael Márquez (Mexico), Javier Mascherano (Argentina), amongst others.

In other editions, there was a full and exclusive mode for the FIFA World Cup in Ultimate Team. It is uncertain if EA Sports will pause the regular FUT to include it during Qatar 2022 or it will be at the same time.