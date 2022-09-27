The 17th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, the Singapore GP, will take place this weekend and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The 2022 Formula 1 season seems to be more interesting for what happens off the track than on it. The driver market, the innovations that the different teams try, etc. They draw more attention from the fans than the drivers' and constructors' championships, which already seem to be over.

It is not for less: the difference that Max Verstappen has taken between the drivers and Red Bull between the teams is so great that at this point it seems that only a catastrophe would prevent his victory (see the standings here). Likewise, Singapore is one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar, and that is why we can expect an interesting race in a weekend with a lot of motorsport, since in addition to F1 we will have the MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand and the YellaWood 500 of Nascar.

Singapore Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, September 30

6 am- 7 am (ET) - FP1

9 am-10 pm (ET) - FP2

Saturday, October 1

6 am- 7 am (ET) - FP3

9 am (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, October 2

8 am (ET) - Race

Singapore Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN2. In the UK, you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

