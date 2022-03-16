Galatasaray and Barcelona will clash off again on Thursday at Nef Stadium in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Galatasaray will meet with Barcelona once again at Nef Stadium in Istanbul on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET), in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this last 16 return leg soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+ (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 10th overall meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of five occasions so far; Galatasaray have grabbed a victory only once to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 10, 2022, and it ended in a boring 0-0 draw in the first leg played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Europa League campaign.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2022

Time: 12:45 PM (ET)

Location: Nef Stadium, Istanbul

Location: Nef Stadium, Istanbul

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 PM

MT: 10:45 PM

PT: 9:45 PM

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Storylines

Galatasaray finished the UEL Group Stage in second place of Group E with 12 points in three games, with three wins, three draws, and no losses. Meanwhile, Barcelona ended up in third place of Group E in the UEFA Champions League with seven points in six during the Group Stage. The Blaugrana managed to win two times, draw once and lose three games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their second one dates back to November 24, 1993, and it ended in a 0-0 draw in the 1993/94 Champions League Group Stage. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Galatasaray vs Barcelona in the U.S.

The 2021-22 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg between Galatasaray and Barcelona, to be played on Thursday at the Nef Stadium, will be broadcast in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. PointsBet see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -300 odds to go through to the next stage. The home side Galatasaray, meanwhile, have +775 odds to cause an upset and knock the Spanish giants out of the competition, while a tie would result in a +420 payout.

PointsBet Galatasaray +775 Tie +420 Barcelona -300

* Odds via PointsBet