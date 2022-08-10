Ghana U20 take on USWNT U20 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela for the Group Stage in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ghana U20 vs USWNT U20: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Ghana U20 and USWNT U20 meet in Group Stage of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. The American women are seeking their fourth title. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Ghana U20 are participating in their sixth world cup of the last six editions since 2010, African women did not play in the 2021 edition as that tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

USWNT U20 are big favorites to win this game and the world cup title as they have three titles (2002, 2008, 2012). The last time USWNT played in the world cup was in 2018 but they couldn't do anything to win one of the three spots compared to the 2016 edition when the American women were the third best team in the tournament.

Ghana U20 vs USWNT U20: Date

Ghana U20 and USWNT U20 play for the Group Stage in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup on Thursday, August 11 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. African women know that playing against a big favorite is difficult but their rivals haven't won a title for more than 10 years.

Ghana U20 vs USWNT U20: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ghana U20 vs USWNT U20 at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

This game for the Group Stage in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Ghana U20 and USWNT U20 at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela on Thursday, August 11, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo