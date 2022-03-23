Iraq and United Arab Emirates face each other at Al-Madina Stadium for the Group D of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Iraq vs United Arab Emirates: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Iraq will host the United Arab Emirates at the Al-Madina Stadium in Bagdad in the Third Round of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group A Matchday 9 soccer game in the US. For example, if you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

This will be their 31st overall meeting. No surprises here Iraq are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 10 of the previous occasions so far; the UAE have grabbed a triumph eight times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a 2-2 draw in their first meeting in Group A of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Dubai. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Iraq vs United Arab Emirates: Date

The 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Group A Matchday 9 game between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates will be played on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Al-Madina Stadium in Baghdad.

Iraq vs United Arab Emirates: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 AM

CT: 12:00 AM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Iraq vs United Arab Emirates for Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates on the ninth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ (Free Trial).