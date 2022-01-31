Lebanon will face Iraq at the for Group A, Matchday 8 of the AFC Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In a game valid for Matchday 8 of Group A of the AFC Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lebanon will face Iraq. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the United States.

Lebanon no longer have a chance to qualify directly for the World Cup. With 5 points they are 12 behind the second, South Korea, with only 9 in dispute. However, they can still aim to finish third, which would give them the chance to face the third-place finisher in Group B to determine the playoff team. The situation is difficult for the Lebanese, since they are 4 points behind the UAE. That is why they need victory and hope that the Arabs do not get any points.

The case of Iraq is similar. With 4 points, they are out of any chance of qualifying directly to Qatar, but they still have a chance of achieving third place in Group A, which is also difficult since they are 5 points behind UAE. They must win whatever remains to be played and hope that the Emiratis get as few points as possible.

Lebanon vs Iraq: Date

This game for Matchday 8 of the AFC Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Lebanon and Iraq (both teams dreaming with the third place of Group A) will be played this Tuesday, February 1 at 7:00 AM (ET).

Lebanon vs Iraq: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Lebanon vs Iraq

This game valid for the Matchday 8 of the of the AFC Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Lebanon and Iraq, as well as all Matchday 8 games, can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

