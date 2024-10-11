Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James gets real about the dark side of NBA success and fame

LeBron James has been one of the world’s most accomplished athletes for over two decades. Now, in the twilight of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has opened up about the lesser-known struggles he faced at the beginning of his NBA journey.

As he prepares for his 22nd NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James remains a force on the court. Despite nearing 40, he continues to showcase his immense talent and maintains the fierce competitive edge that defines the greats. However, beyond his physical abilities, James possesses an invaluable asset that sets him apart: experience. His years in the league, filled with on-court battles and off-court challenges, have prepared him to tackle any obstacle.

In the Netflix documentary Starting 5, LeBron shared insights into the hardships he faced during his early years in the NBA and how those experiences shaped him as a player and person.

“At around 19 or 20 years old, I realized I was the face of the NBA. I was given the keys to a franchise at 18 years old,” he recalled, speaking about his early days with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But with that success, fame, and media attention came an immense personal cost.

“Can you imagine being 18, 19, 20, or 21, having a bunch of money, able to do whatever you want, but not even being able to walk into a movie theater or amusement park?” LeBron reflected on the isolation and constant scrutiny he endured from fans and the public as he rose to national stardom.

LeBron’s mentality of resilience

What often separates good players from true legends is not just talent, but mental strength. For LeBron James, his mindset was a crucial factor in overcoming the challenges he faced. Despite the pressures of fame, he remained focused and continued to elevate his game year after year.

In his early seasons with the Cavaliers, LeBron quickly became the team’s leader, transforming them into serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. During his first stint with Cleveland, he led the team to three conference semifinals, one conference final, and the 2007 NBA Finals, where they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

James’ career only soared from there. He won two NBA championships with the Miami Heat, returned to Cleveland to deliver a heroic title in 2016, and made history by winning championships with three different teams, securing a title with the Lakers in 2020. Now, as he achieves another milestone by playing alongside his son, Bronny, LeBron James is poised to make yet another impact in his 22nd NBA season.