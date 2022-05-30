Mexico U20 will face Ghana U20 in what will be the first game of both in this 2022 Toulon Tournament. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The Mexican U20 team will begin their participation in this 2022 Toulon Tournament when they face Ghana U20 in a game valid for the group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Toulon Tournament is being held again after two years in which the Covid-19 did not allow it to take place normally. It will be the possibility of being able to see the great promises of several countries in action. The novelty is that the last champions, Brazil, will be absent, which will undoubtedly be a great loss for this tournament.

However, the Mexican team will be part of the 12 national teams that will go to Toulon to try to win this traditional tournament. The team they will have to face in what will be the first game of their group (B) where they are one of the main favorites will be Ghana U20, possibly the toughest rival they have in this first phase.

Mexico U20 vs Ghana U20 Toulon Tournament: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Toulon Tournament between Mexico U20 and Ghana U20 Toulon Tournament will be played at the Stade de Lattre de Tassigny on Monday, May 30 at 11:30 (ET).

Mexico U21 vs Ghana U21 Toulon Tournament: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Mexico U20 vs Ghana U20 Toulon Tournament

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Toulon Tournament between Mexico U21 and Ghana U21 in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.