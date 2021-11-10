Mexico and Colombia face each other today at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in the first round of the U20 Revelation Cup. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Mexico vs Colombia: Predictions, odds and how to watch Revelation Cup U20 in the US today

Mexico will come against Colombia at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, in the opening round of the 2021 U20 Revelation Cup today, November 10, 20211, at 8:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this interesting under-20 international tournament, such as the match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Mexico U20 are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Colombia U20 have grabbed a triumph only once to this day, and no games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on May 14, 2019, when the Cofee Growers grabbed the triumph with a final result of 3-1 away in Mexico in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the Revelation Cup.

Mexico vs Colombia: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, Celaya, Mexico

Mexico vs Colombia: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Mexico vs Colombia: Storylines

The Revelations Cup is a sporting event that offers a variety of unusual and exciting activities. Fans will see four world-class U-20 national teams fight over the course of ten days with one aim in mind: to be as close to the best young athletes as they create sports history as possible.

The event, organized by the Mexican Football Federation, will be held in the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, home of the Celaya Football Club in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico. In addition, it will take place between November 9 and November 17, 2021, in a round-robin format.

El Tri will also play against Brazil on Saturday, November 13, and the United States on Tuesday, November 16. Meanwhile, Los Cafeteros will next face the US on Saturday, November 13, before coming up against Brazil in the final round on Tuesday, November 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mexico vs Colombia in the U.S.

The U20 Revelation Cup First Round game between Mexico and Colombia, to be played today, at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN Mexico in the United States.

Mexico vs Colombia: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Mexico vs Colombia matchup.