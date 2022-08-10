MLS All-Stars play against Liga MX All-Stars at Allianz Field for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

MLS All-Stars are ready to face Liga MX All-Stars at the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. This game will take place at Allianz Field on August 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team is a favorite to win as they won last year against the visitors. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The MLS All-Stars team has a selection of the best players in the country, and most of them are international players (non-USA born). One of the most recent players to join the roster was Norwegian Philadelphia Union player Jakob Glesnes.

The Liga MX All-Stars features players from top Mexican teams like Tigres UANL, Pachuca, Cruz Azul, America and the defending champions Atlas. Almost the entire Liga MX All-Stars roster is made up of Latin Americans with the exception of Alvaro Fidalgo (Spain).

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Storylines

The MLS All-Stars want to win this game to build their first winning streak since 2015 when they won a game against Tottenham Hotspur and a year earlier against Bayern Munich, but after that winning streak they lost four games in a row. The most recent victory for the MLS All-Stars was in 2021 against the Mexicans.

The Liga MX All-Stars have the kind of roster capable of stopping any MLS team as Mexican teams are superior to MLS teams in international tournaments like the CONCACAF Champions League. This will be the second game in history for them, although other similar events have been held in Mexico.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS All-Star Game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Free trial) and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, ESPN, Univision NOW. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Predictions And Odds

The MLS All-Stars team are favorites to win this game due to their home advantage, but the visitors have a good defensive game and they showed it during the first game last year. Liga MX All-Stars are underdogs but only just. The best pick for this All-Star Game is: MLS All-Stars.

--- MLS All-Stars --- Draw --- Liga MX All-Stars ---

