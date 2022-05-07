Monterrey play Atletico San Luis today for the Reclassification of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Monterrey are ready to play against Atletico San Luis in Reclassification of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio BBVA today, May 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The home team has not lost a home game since February of this year. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Monterrey won only seven games during the regular season but that was enough for the team to play in reclassification. They had good results during the 2021 Apertura, winning that year's reclassification and playing in the quarter-finals.

Atletico San Luis lost a game against Santos Laguna 1-3 at home, that was the last game of the regular season for them, if they had won that game the team would have avoided the reclassification phase.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Storylines

Monterrey hope to be able to play in the quarter-finals, the same as they did during the 2021 Apertura Tournament. The last seven weeks of the second phase were good for Monterrey, three wins, two draws and two losses. The most recent game at home was the last of the regular season, they won against Tijuana 2-0.

Atletico San Luis want to overcome reclassification since they failed in that phase during the first phase of Liga MX in 2021 when they lost against Santos Laguna 0-2 on the road, after that loss they opened the second phase with a losing streak of three consecutive games and it was not until February 5, 2022 that Atletico San Luis won a game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Predictions And Odds

Monterrey are favorites to win this game 1.59 odds that will pay $159 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, the home team are big time favorites to take the ticket to the next round. Atletico San Luis are underdogs with 5.70 odds. The draw is offered at 3.75 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Atletico San Luis 5.70.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Monterrey 1.59 Draw / Totals 3.75 Atletico San Luis 5.70

* Odds via Caesars.