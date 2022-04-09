Monterrey play Santos Laguna for the Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Monterrey are ready to play against Santos Laguna in Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio BBVA on April 9, 2022 at 8:06 PM (ET). Two teams fighting to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Monterrey have a positive record with 4-4-3 overall, they tied a recent game against Toluca 2-2 after losing another against Tigres UANL. That loss against Tigres was the end of Monterrey's winning streak.

Santos Laguna are focused on winning the last games of the 2022 Clausura Tournament and reaching the playoffs. The team performed well during the first phase of Liga MX, 2021 Apertura, where they played in the quarter-finals.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 8:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Storylines

Monterrey was in good form until they lost to Tigres UANL 0-2 on the road, that was the end of a winning streak of three wins and a draw. But after that painful loss, the team drew a game on the road against Toluca 2-2. At least the team is starting April with a good result, after this game against Santos Laguna, Toluca still has five games ahead to close the regular season.

Santos Laguna have a clear goal and that is to win as many games as possible to reach the playoffs or at least reclassification. So far they have a small winning streak of two wins, one against Tijuana 4-0 and another against Pachuca 3-1 and a draw against Puebla 2-2. Santos Laguna have one game less than Monterrey, they close the regular season playing against Atletico de San Luis on the road on May 1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Monterrey vs Santos Laguna in the U.S.

This game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura can be watched in the United States on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, and ESPN+.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Predictions And Odds

Monterrey are home favorites to win at 1.82 odds that will pay $182 bucks for $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a better and a stronger offense game. Santos Laguna are underdogs at 4.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Monterrey 1.82 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Santos Laguna 4.40

* Odds via BetMGM.