Morocco and Malawi will face each other for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nation this Tuesday, January 25 at 2:00 PM (ET). Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Africa Cup game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Morocco are one of the strongest candidates for this Africa Cup of Nations. With Algeria and Nigeria eliminated, the chances of the Moroccans grow because there are already fewer strong teams left in the competition. Although of course, they should not be overconfident because this Cup has already given several surprises.

On the other hand, Malawi arrive as one of the least favorite teams. Despite this, they obtained good results in the group stage against superior rivals: they beat Zimbabwe 2-1 and drew 0-0 with Senegal. Also, they lost against Guinea 1-0. However, with 4 points (although worse goal difference compared to Guinea) they advanced as one of the best third and hope to be able to surprise Morocco.

Morocco vs Malawi: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Morocco vs Malawi: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Morocco vs Malawi: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Morocco will play against Malawi for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations will be the 11th between both. As might be expected, Morocco largely dominate the statistics: they have won 6 games, and Malawi just 1. Also, there were 3 draws. Malawi's only victory was 1-0 in 1994 in a qualifying match for the Africa Cup of Nations.

How to watch or live stream Morocco vs Malawi in the US

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Morocco and Malawi, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Morocco vs Malawi: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Morocco are the favorite with -310 odds, while Malawi have +1000. A tie would finish in a +425 payout.

DraftKings Morocco -310 Tie +425 Malawi +1000

*Odds via DraftKings