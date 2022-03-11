Necaxa and Queretaro clash off today at the Estadio Victoria for the 10th round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream online this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Necaxa and Queretaro will face each other at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, in the 10th round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament today, March 11, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET). It will be the first match the Gallos after brutal acts of violence committed by their supporters during the match against Atlas on matchday 9. Querétaro was harshly sanctioned by the Assembly of Owners after the unfortunate attacks. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 24th overall meeting. Interestingly, Necaxa are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on precisely 10 occasions so far; Queretaro have grabbed a triumph eight times to this day, and the remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, when The White Roosters cruised past The Electricians 3-0 at home at the Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Necaxa vs Queretaro: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Victoria, Aguascalientes

Necaxa vs Queretaro: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Necaxa vs Queretaro: Storylines

Necaxa have been in disappointing form in the Liga MX Clausura. In their last five fixtures, they have managed just one triumph, in addition to two draws and two losses (WDLDL). Meanwhile, Queretaro have been doing similarly, emerging victorious just once in the last five fixtures. They also have three draws and a defeat (DWDDL).

Los Rayos currently sit in 13th place in Liga MX with eight points in nine matches so far. On the other hand, Los Albiazules are placed right below them, in 14th place of the Liga MX table with an equal number of eight points won in nine games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 18, 2002, and it ended in a tough 3-1 away win for Necaxa in the 2002 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 10.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Necaxa vs Queretaro in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 10 game between Necaxa and Queretaro, to be played on Friday, at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, will be broadcast on FuboTV in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Necaxa vs Queretaro: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Necaxa. PointsBet see them as the absolute favorites to grab another win this season and they have given them +100 odds. The away side Queretaro, have +260 odds to cause an upset this weekend in Matchday 10, while a tie would result in a +220 payout.

PointsBet Necaxa +100 Tie +220 Queretaro +260

* Odds via PointsBet