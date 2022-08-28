New England Revolution play against LA Galaxy at Gillete Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 27. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New England Revolution are ready to face LA Galaxy, East vs West Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 27 game will take place at Gillete Stadium on August 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team does not want to give up and continue fighting to reach the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The New England Revolution are one of multiple Eastern Conference teams that are fighting for one of the top seven spots in the standings to make it to the post season. For now the team is in the 9th spot of the table with 8-10-8 overall and 34 points.

LA Galaxy are not having the best season but at least the team has not given up and they keep insisting to play in the playoffs. The last two weeks were good for LA Galaxy with a win and a draw.

New England Revolution vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Revolution vs LA Galaxy: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New England Revolution vs LA Galaxy: Storylines

The New England Revolution have a record of two wins, two draws and one loss in the last five games. That loss was the most recent game for them, the team lost to CF Montreal 0-4 on the road. That was the sixth loss for the New England Revolution on the road, the good thing is that their home record is positive at 5-5-2.

LA Galaxy tied a recent game against Seattle Sounders 3-3, that game was interesting as both teams showed their best offensive attack throughout the game. The first two goals of that game were scored by the LA Galaxy, but already in the 74th minute the Seattle Sounders were leading 3-2. The equalizer was scored by Joveljic by Penalty Kick at 90+2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New England Revolution vs LA Galaxy in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the East vs West Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States and other options to watch the game in the US are WSBK myTV38, myRITV, ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, lagalaxy.com, 98.5 The Sports Hub.

New England Revolution vs LA Galaxy: Predictions And Odds

New England Revolution are favorites with 2.20 odds that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong home record that could play in their favor. LA Galaxy are underdogs with 2.87 odds. The draw is offered at 3.70 odds and totals at 3.5. The best pick for this MLS game is: New England Revolution 2.20.

BetMGM New England Revolution 2.20 Draw 3.70 / 3.5 LA Galaxy 2.87

