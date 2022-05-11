New York City FC and Rochester New York meet at the Belson Stadium in Queens in a match for the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game.

New York City FC vs Rochester New York: Date, time and how to watch or live stream 2022 US Open Cup Round of 32

New York City FC and Rochester New York will face each other at the Belson Stadium in Queens in a match for the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup. Check out everything there is to know about this game such as the date, time and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The 2021 MLS Cup champions NYCFC will make their debut in this edition of the US Open Cup and will be looking for a win to advance to the next stage. The New York City FC are sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 14 points after 9 matches.

Rochester New York will play their third game in this 2022 US Open Cup. They started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Lansdowne Bhoys in the Second Round and then defeated Clarkstown SC Eagles on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Third Round.

New York City FC vs Rochester New York: Date

The match between New York City FC and Rochester New York to be played at the Belson Stadium in Queens for the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup will take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

New York City FC vs Rochester New York: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

New York City FC vs Rochester New York: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The New York City FC vs Rochester New York to be played at the Belson Stadium for the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.