Once Newcastle got new rich bosses, they were hoping to immediately go for top names like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Raheem Sterling. However, they are currently in the relegation zone, and they could be forced to go along with signing an ex-Manchester United failure.

After the Saudi takeover, English Premier League powerhouse Newcastle had dreamt big with plans to fight for a UEFA Champions League spot ahead of next season. However, not everything is going according to plan as they are now attempting to avoid relegation to the second tier, the Championship.

Despite the new rich owners, top reinforcements can not easily arrive due to the Magpies' position on the EPL table. In other words, they might be the richest team in the world, but they seem to have a lot of trouble finding adequate reinforcements, especially in the mid-season.

Although they have really huge assets, Newcastle are yet to become attractive to the top players in Europe and in the world, so the St. James Park outfit is forced to move for players of much lower quality. The Magpies' fans, who are expecting moves for players like Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ousmane Dembele, and Raheem Sterling, could be shocked when they hear the name of their new possible arrival.

Newcastle set eyes on Odion Ighalo

As per Sky Sports, Newcastle are interested in bringing in former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo. Interestingly, Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia is where the 32-year-old ace presently plays.

The former Nigeria international is tied to Al Shabab until the summer of 2023, but it seems that the club would not stand in his way in case of a new comeback offer from England. The veteran can be a very interesting transitional solution for Eddie Howe's side.

Between 2014 and 2017, Ighalo wore the Watford jersey, bagging 39 goals in 99 games. Two years later, he made a surprise comeback to the Premier League, completing a loan deal with Manchester United. In 23 appearances with the Red Devils, he netted five times, but an intriguing, fact is that none of them were league goals.