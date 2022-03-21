Portugal will face Turkey at the Estadio do Dragão for Path C semifinals of the UEFA Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

One of the biggest candidates of winning their group and going directly to the World Cup were Portugal, whose main star is Cristiano Ronaldo. However, that place was taken from them by the surprising Serbia, and now the Portuguese will have to earn their place in this difficult Path C, which also includes none other than Italy.

For their part, the Turks know that they are looking for a real feat, not only because they must beat Portugal as visitors, but also because if they reach the final of Path C, they will have to beat the winner of the game between Italy and North Macedonia. Very difficult, but of course Turkey will seek the feat to be able to play their third World Cup.

Portugal vs Turkey: Date

This Path C semifinal game of the UEFA Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Portugal and Turkey will be played this Thursday, March 24 at 3:45 PM (ET).

Portugal vs Turkey: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Portugal vs Turkey

This Path C semifinals game of the of the UEFA Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Portugal and Turkey, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN App.

