Portugal will face Turkey this Thursday at the Estadio do Dragão for the Path C semifinals of the UEFA Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the predicted lineups of both teams for this European Qualifiers game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Portugal was one of the great surprises that gave the last European qualifiers, since despite being the main candidate to win their group, they lost the first place at the hands of Serbia, which forces them to now have to play these playoffs to be able to be in Qatar. The team whose main star is Cristiano Ronaldo must win Path C, which also includes none other than Italy.

In the case of Turkey, there are two feats they would need to achieve to reach Qatar: first beating the Portuguese in Portugal, and then winning the Path C final against the winner of the game between Italy and North Macedonia. The Turks know that in order to play their third World Cup they will have to show their best version, and they will go in search of giving the big surprise.

Portugal probable lineup

The big problem for Portugal will be to reorganize the defense, since they will not be able to count on Ruben Dias (injured), Joao Cancelo (sanctioned), nor Pepe, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ruben Neves, injured, has been replaced by Vitinha; and Jose Sa will replace the injured Anthony Lopes. Renato Sanches suffers from a thigh problem (although he was ruled out due to being suspended), so he will also be absent.

Portugal probable starting XI: Patricio; Cedric, Fonte, Inacio, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Pereira, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota.

Turkey probable lineup

Luckily for the coach Stefan Kuntz, Turkey have no suspension problems and Mert Muldur will return (he served his suspension in the game against Montenegro), although Zeki Celik will most likely be at right-back.

Turkey probable starting XI: Cakir; Celik, Soyuncu, Demiral, Erkin; Under, Calhanoglu, Antalyali, Akturoglu; Yilmaz, Yazici.

