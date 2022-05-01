Pumas UNAM play Pachuca for the Matchweek 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura today in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pumas UNAM are ready to play against Pachuca in Matchweek 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico Universitario today at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team has little or no chance of playing in the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Only a miracle will make Pumas UNAM play in the playoffs of the 2022 Clausura Tournament since they are in the 13th spot of the standings with 19 points and Club Leon in the 12th spot with 20 points, which translates into a complicated situation for Pumas.

Pachuca are the big favorites to play in the playoffs, they have the best record in the tournament with 12-2-2. They are about to close their participation in the regular season with a winning streak of seven consecutive weeks winning everything.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México, DF.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Storylines

Pumas UNAM are trapped in a situation where a victory is more valuable than anything else. They lost two recent games that ended a four-week winning streak with two wins and two draws, Pumas were in good shape to reach the playoffs but those losses against Atletico San Luis and Guadalajara ruined the good moment of the team.

Pachuca must play this game and wait for the playoffs to start to show that they are now big favorites to win the 2022 Clausura Tournament title. Pachuca did not play in the playoffs of the first phase of Liga MX, 2021 Apertura, since they were not as efficient as in the second phase, too many draws and losses left the team out of the postseason.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca in the U.S.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are underdogs with 2.75 odds that will pay $275 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they will try to win but the visitors are the best team in the standings. Pachuca are favorites at 2.45 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pumas 2.75.

Caesars Pumas UNAM 2.75 Draw / Totals 3.25 / 2.5 Pachuca 2.45

* Odds via Caesars.