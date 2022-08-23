Pumas UNAM will play against Tigres UANL for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US Liga MX Apertura 2022

For the Matchday 16 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, Tigres UANL will visit Pumas UNAM. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between opposites. On the one hand, there will be the Tigres UANL, who have just tied in their last game, the derby against Monterrey. They are currently in third place with 19 points, two behind the leaders, Rayados themselves and Toluca. If the regular phase ended at this time, they would be qualified for the quarterfinals and they intend to continue like this.

Pumas UNAM are a real disappointment, with 8 points they are in penultimate place. Only Queretaro have fewer points. The arrival of Dani Alves generated good expectations in the team that have not been fulfilled so far. Likewise, they still do not have a chance to enter the Requalification, but for that they need victories.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history these teams have met on a total of 52 occasions. The dominators of the statistics are Tigres UANL who have won 24 times (almost 50% of the total games). For their part, Pumas UNAM won 15 times. Also, there were 13 ties.

The last time they played one against each other was on January 23, 2022 for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament. On that occasion, Tigres UANL won with goals from Nicolas Lopez and Andre-Pierre Gignac, while Jeronimo Rodriguez scored for Pumas UNAM.

How to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, August 24 at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the Matchday 16 of Liga MX between Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Tigres UANL are the favorite with 2.25 odds, while Pumas UNAM have 3.10. A tie would finish in a 3.25 payout.

BetMGM Pumas UNAM 3.10 Tie 3.25 Tigres UANL 2.25

*Odds via BetMGM