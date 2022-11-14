Qatar as host country is underdog, but all the national team players are willing to show their best in front of the fans. Check here the full 26-man roster.

Qatar will not only host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but this will be the first time they have played in said tournament. It is a special event for them, especially for the national team, despite all the controversies they are ready to play like never before.

The Qatar Football Association was formed in 1960 and three years later they joined FIFA, but they failed to qualify for the 1966 or 1970 World Cup due to Qatar being part of the United Kingdom.

The first time Qatar played in a World Cup qualifiers was in 1978 and during that year they won their first official qualifiers game. During 1998, 2002 and 2018 they were relatively close to qualifying for a World Cup.

Qatar’s 26-man roster to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Most of Qatar's national team are young players, the oldest of them is 32-year-old Saad Al Sheeb, he was born on February 19, 1990, he is also the goalkeeper of the national team.

On the other hand, the player with the most experience playing for the national team is Hassan Al-Haydos (captain), he has scored 36 goals during his 169 caps. Only five players have more than 100+ caps with the national team.

Pos. Player Date of birth (age) GK Saad Al Sheeb 19 February 1990 (age 32) GK Meshaal Barsham 14 February 1998 (age 24) GK Yousef Hassan 24 May 1996 (age 26) DF Abdelkarim Hassan 28 August 1993 (age 29) DF Boualem Khoukhi 7 September 1990 (age 32) DF Ró-Ró 6 August 1990 (age 32) DF Ismaeel Mohammad 5 April 1990 (age 32) DF Bassam Al-Rawi 16 December 1997 (age 24) DF Tarek Salman 5 December 1997 (age 24) DF Musab Kheder 26 September 1993 (age 29) DF Homam Ahmed 25 August 1999 (age 23) DF Jassem Gaber 20 February 2002 (age 20) MF Karim Boudiaf 16 September 1990 (age 32) MF Abdulaziz Hatem 28 October 1990 (age 32) MF Ali Assadalla 19 January 1993 (age 29) MF Assim Madibo 22 October 1996 (age 26) MF Salem Al-Hajri 10 April 1996 (age 26) MF Mohammed Waad 18 September 1999 (age 23) MF Mostafa Tarek 28 March 2001 (age 21) FW Hassan Al-Haydos (captain) 11 December 1990 (age 31) FW Akram Afif 18 November 1996 (age 25) FW Almoez Ali 19 August 1996 (age 26) FW Mohammed Muntari 20 December 1993 (age 28) FW Ahmed Alaaeldin 31 January 1993 (age 29) FW Khalid Muneer 24 February 1998 (aged 23) FW Naif Al-Hadhrami 18 July 2001 (age 21)

Qatar won the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, so far that was the best result as a national team, but the good news is that Qatar has not lost a game since September 27, 2022, they drew one game that day and won another five games against smaller South American and Central American nations.