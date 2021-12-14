Qatar and Algeria will face each other looking for a spot in the final of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

Qatar, who are preparing to be the hosts of the upcoming 2022 World Cup, have had a busy year, also reaching the semifinals of the 2021 Gold Cup. Now, they hope to get a better result to reach the final. They reached this stage after defeating UAE 5-0.

Ali Almoez, one of Qatar’s weapons, scored twice in the quarter-finals and he’s ready to take his team to the FIFA Arab Cup decider. Meanwhile, Algeria beat Morocco 5-3 in the penalty shootout after the sides played out a 2-2 draw.

Qatar vs Algeria: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Time: 2.00 PM (ET).

Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama, Qatar.

Qatar vs Algeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Qatar vs Algeria: Storylines

Qatar and Algeria will face each other for the first time in an official match, as all of their six previous encounters between them have been international friendlies. Each side has won twice in the fixture, and they have drawn two times. The last one ending in a 1-0 victory for Algeria in December 2018.

How to watch or live stream Qatar vs Algeria in the US

The match between Qatar and Algeria for the 2021 FIFA Araba Cup semi-finals to be played on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Qatar vs Algeria: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to DraftKings, Algeria are the favorites to win this match with odds of +125, while Qatar have odds of +210. A tie would end up in a +225 payout.

DraftKings Qatar +210 Tie +225 Algeria +125

