Two Real Madrid players will not be included in the squad for their upcoming El Clasico clash in the Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final on Wednesday. Here, find out who the players are and why they will miss the game.

Real Madrid are set to clash against Barcelona at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the Semi-Finals of the 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM (ET). This will be their 15th Supercopa de España meeting.

Real Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far; Barcelona have grabbed a triumph four times to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw. Their most recent Spanish Super Cup match was played on August 16, 2017, when the Whites won comfortably 2-0 in the second leg of the 2017-18 Final.

It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the competition since then, this time in the 2021/2022 Supercopa de España semis. Several key players of the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will miss this decisive clash, a total of two first-team players. Here you will find out who and why the Madrid players are out of this grand El Clasico matchup.

Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz will get an MRI scan to determine the seriousness of his latest injury. Everything so far has pointed to a little tear in his left ischium, which has already kept him out of the victory over Valencia. He is also expected to miss the Supercopa de Espana trip to Saudi Arabia.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is still out due to an undisclosed problem. The Welsh captain has been absent since Matchday 3 in the 2021-2022 La Liga season, returning temporarily in November before being hurt while playing for Wales and not appearing for Los Blancos again.