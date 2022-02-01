Various members of the Manchester United team have unfollowed Mason Greenwood after the striker’s arrest for rape and assault.

Mason Greenwood was arrested on Sunday after his girlfriend filed assault and rape charges on the Manchester United striker. Harriet Robson, Greenwood’s girlfriend, accused the player of physical assault and attempt of sexual assault.

Robson went as far as to share the images of the incident on social media, the images included one of her lips bleeding profusely and several injuries on her face, torso, and thighs.

"To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me," was one of the messages posted on one of the videos. Since the incident the player has been suspended by Manchester United as the investigation is ongoing and his teammates went as far as to dissociate themselves completely from the player.

Several Manchester United players unfollowed Mason Greenwood on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard, David de Gea and Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, and Scott McTominay have all unfollowed the player indicating to have cut ties with Greenwood. While the club and other teammates are still following him, the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) tweeted: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice… MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard."

Police went to Greenwood’s home when they were made aware of the images online, and arrested the striker on assault and rape charges.