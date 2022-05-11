Richmond Kickers and Charlotte FC will face each other at the City Stadium in a match for the Round 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game.

Richmond Kickers vs Charlotte FC: Date, time and how to watch or live stream 2022 US Open Cup Round of 32

Richmond Kickers will host Charlotte FC at the City Stadium in Richmond to play a game for the 2022 US Open Cup Round of 32. Check out everything there is to know about this game such as the date, time and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Richmond Kickers advanced to this stage of the tournament after beating Carolina Dynamo 1-0 in the Third Round with a goal scored by Emiliano Terzaghi in extra time. The Kickers are fifth in the USL League One standings with 7 points after 5 games.

Charlotte also needed an extra time goal to beat Greenville Triumph 2-1 in the Third Round of the 2022 US Open Cup. Christian Ortiz and Harrison Afful netted for Charlotte, while Jake Keegan scored for Greenville. Charlotte are in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 13 points after 11 games.

Richmond Kickers vs Charlotte FC: Date

The Richmond Kickers vs Charlotte FC game for the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup will be played on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the City Stadium in Richmond.

Richmond Kickers vs Charlotte FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Richmond Kickers vs Charlotte FC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The match between Richmond Kickers and Charlotte FC to be played at the City Stadium in Richmond for the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.