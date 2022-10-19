The semifinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura are here. In the first match, Toluca will host the game against a tough rival as it is Club America. In this article you will find everything regarding predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match.

Toluca vs Club America: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs in the US

The 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs are on their way. In one of the games of the semifinals, Toluca will receive a tough visit from Club America. Here is all the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game. In the United States it will broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Toluca arrives to this match with a big charge above them. They made a decent regular phase by ending with the 6th place, but they will have the best team of the season in front of them in the semifinals.

Meanhwhile, Club America, as said before, was the best squad all along the regular season. The Aguilas are seen as the main favorite to win the tournament, but they will have to erradicate the extra confidence until the end.

Toluca vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Time: 10:06 PM ET

Location: Nemesio Diez Stadium

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial in the US)

Toluca vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

Toluca vs Club America: Storylines and head-to-head

Both teams arrive with four of their last five games won, including International matches (in the case of Club America). In their last meetings, both clubs have won two times, but the Azulcremas have dominated lastly with two victories and no goals allowed.

How to watch Toluca vs Club America in the US

The first leg match between Toluca and Club America will be played this Wednesday, October 16, at Nemesio Diez Stadium. In the US it will broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options are: TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

Toluca vs Club America: Predictions and odds

The oddsmakers have a clear favorite to win this match. Despite the home advantage, Toluca has a +270 in the odds, while Club America has a -110. In case of a tie, it would payout a +260.

BetMGM Toluca +270 Draw +260 Club America -110

*Odds by BetMGM