Vietnam and Oman face each other at Mỹ Đình National Stadium for the Group B of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Vietnam vs Oman: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Vietnam and Oman will square off at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Nam Từ Liêm in the Third Round of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 9 soccer game in the US. For example, if you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day-free-trial).

This will only be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here Oman are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all three of the previous occasions so far; Vietnam are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 3-1 home win for Oman in their first meeting in Group B of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Muscat. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Vietnam vs Oman: Date

The 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Group B Matchday 9 game between Vietnam and Oman will be played on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Nam Từ Liêm.

Vietnam vs Oman: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Vietnam vs Oman for Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Vietnam and Oman on the ninth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ (Free Trial).