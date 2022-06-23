The Tennis grand slam tournament is set to take place on Monday June 27th and for the first time in three years all the matches will be played to capacity crowds. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out the odds on the favorites to win Wimbledon on the women’s side.

Wimbledon is here ready to kick off on Monday June 27th with some of the biggest talents in the world of tennis on display. While some big names such as Venus Williams, Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Daria Kasatkina will not compete mostly due to the Russia- Ukraine conflict or personal decision.

There are still some impressive female players on display that will captivate the fans at Wimbledon this year. The big question is who will come in first? The oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out the early bird odds on the top 5 female competitors that have a chance to win Wimbledon this year.

Think you’re an expert in tennis? Try your luck at BetMGM and win big! Here are the top 5 female tennis players that could win Wimbledon.

Iga Świątek - 2.50

Iga Świątek enters the competition on a 35-match winning streak and is the odds-on favorite to win the competition. The 21-year-old Polish player has won 9 career titles and is ranked number 1 in the world.

Coco Gauff - 11.00

Coco Gauff comes in ranked 12th in the world and winner of 2 titles plus a career earnings of over $4 million. Coco Gauff was a finalist in the French open and the 18-year-old prospect is looking to break out at Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur - 11.00

Ons Jabeur comes in ranked third in the world and winner of 3 major championships. Jabeur is a master of the slice and drop shot and will be a difficult opponent to many.

Simona Halep - 13.00

Simona Halep comes into the tournament with 23 titles and ranked 19 in the world and has won over $38 million in prize money. Halep is still a major contender and a player to look out for.

Serena Williams - 15.00

Time catches up to all of us, but Serena Williams is ready to prove that age is just a number. Williams has won a scary 73 titles and while ranked 1204 when on top of her game she can destroy the opposition.

Win big with Wimbledon at BetMGM!

