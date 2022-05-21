The 2022 French Open will be played in Paris at the Stade Roland Garros. Here find out all you need to know about the tournament, such as the draw, dates, and the top players that will compete.

The 2022 Roland Garros will be held from May 22 to June 5. The second Grand Slam of the tennis season will be celebrated at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Here find out all you need to know about the tournament, such as the draw, dates, TV channels, and the top players that will compete. You can watch this tournament in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

The 2022 French Open will award a total of €43,600,000 in prize money. The winner on the men's side will take home 2000 points and €2.200.000. The tennis tournament will be comprised of 128 players including 32 seeds, and the match format will be the best of 5 sets.

The Roland Garros is usually attended by a large number of fans. The last number of people who went to the tournament before the coronavirus pandemic was no less than half a million people. Unfortunately, due to strict measures in 2021, it was only able to accommodate 15,000 spectators. But this year it is expected to welcome almost 120,000 people in total. For the first day, for example, the cheapest ticket is less than 100 euros. While for the final, the most expensive ticket costs more than 1,000 euros.

2022 French Open: Draw

The 128 players will play in the first round of the 2022 Roland Garros. No player will receive a bye into the second round.

Novak Djokovic will debut against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. He will have a possible quarter-final against Rafael Nadal. In the semifinals, the opponent could be Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev. In the final he would face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz will debut against Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero, who entered as a lucky loser. He will have a possible quarterfinal against Zverev. In the semifinals, his opponent could be Nadal or Djokovic. In the final, he would face Tsitsipas or Medvedev.

2022 French Open: Dates

Preliminary round: Monday, May 16 - Friday, May 20

Main draw: Sunday, May 22 - Sunday, June 5

Doubles Final: Saturday, June 4

Singles Final: Sunday, June 5

2022 French Open: TV channel

The 2022 Roland Garros that will be played at Stade Roland Garros in Paris will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports, Peacock, Tennis Channel, and Bally Sports.

Which are the top players contending for the 2022 French Open?

The Roland Garros is comprised of 128 players including 32 seeds. 2022 French Open will feature stars like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, Evans Daniel, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Harry Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Denis Shapovalov, Reilly Opelka, Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, Grigor Dimitrov, Gael Monfils, Alex De Minaur, Marin Čilić, Karen Khachanov, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Frances Tiafoe, John Isner, Lorenzo Sonego, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Sebastian Korda, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Botic Van De Zandschulp. On the other hand, Roger Federer, Matteo Berrettini, and Andy Murray will not participate in the tournament.