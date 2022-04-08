The 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will be played in Monaco at the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Here find out all you need to know about the tournament, such as the draw, dates, and the top players that will compete.

The matches format will be the best of 3 sets. The tournament that is played in Monaco since 1897 will have Zeljko Franulovic as the director, and will be held from 10-17 April at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Also, fans will be returning to the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters for the first time since 2019 after the event was canceled in 2020 and the 2021 tournament was played without spectators due to Covid.

2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 1000: Draw

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie, and Carlos Alcaraz are the top eight who receive a bye into the second round.

The most attractive matches of the first round to see are:

Roberto Bautista vs Daniel Evans

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Marin Cilic

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Hubert Hurkacz vs Gael Monfils

Lorenzo Musetti vs Benoit Paire

Diego Schwartzman vs Karen Khachanov

Jannik Sinner vs Borna Coric

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik

2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 1000: Dates

April 9: Qualifications, 14 matches.

April 10 Qualifications 1st Round, 13 matches.

April 11: 1st Round, 17 matches.

April 12: 1st & 2nd Rounds, 16 matches.

April 13: 2nd & 3rd Rounds, 17 matches.

April 14: 3rd Round, 12 matches.

April 15: Quarter-Finals, 8 matches

April 16: Semi-Finals, 4 matches.

April 17: Finals, 2 matches, singles, and doubles.

Which are the top players contending for the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 1000?

The 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 draw is comprised of 56 players including 16 seeds. The tournament will count on the participation of tops players, such as the world’s number one Novak Djokovic in what will be only the Serb’s second event in 2022. Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz will also play after winning the first two Masters 1000 tournaments of the season in Indian Wells and Miami, respectively. Stefanos Tsitsipas will participate with the illusion of defending the trophy he won in 2021.

The top players who will attend the tournament and will be seeds are Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño, Nikoloz Basilashvili, and Gael Monfils.