The pros will be present at the 2023 Boston Marathon and an African runner is likely to be the winner of this year's edition. Check here all the pros numbers and jersey colors.

Eliud Kipchoge is running at the 2023 Boston Marathon, but he's not the only favorite running in this year's edition.

Kenyan runners have won four of the last five Boston Marathons, the most recent winner and defending champion is Evans Chebet, he won the 2022 edition in 2:06:51.

Kipchoge has never won a Boston Marathon before but he is one of the big favorites to win in 2023, he will be in the first block of pro runners to start the race at 9:37 AM (ET).

What is Eliud Kipchoge's number and jersey color in the 2023 Boston Marathon?

Kipchoge as big favorite has the honor of wearing number #2, he is sponsored by Nike and INEOS, his jersey color is part of his new running kit with white and wide orange strips.

What are the numbers of the other pro runners at the 2023 Boston Marathon?

The top runners have small numbers, from number 1 to number 133, the other people who are not pros have bigger numbers like 2000, 4500, etc.

Women are also among the big favorites to win within their division, most of the female pro runners are African.