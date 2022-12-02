Michigan continue their quest for a national title when they face Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US.

In a matchup with a lot of implications for Michigan, the Wolverines clash with Purdue at Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship Game as part of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find game information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

This is it for Michigan. Finish the season undefeated, claim the Big Ten Championship, go to the College Football Playoffs and try to win the first national title since 1997. Last week, the Wolverines crushed Ohio State 45-23 to post an amazing 12-0 record. QB J.J. McCarthy was sensational throwing for three touchdowns, but RB Blake Corum is out with a knee injury. He is a big candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. Michigan are the No.2 ranked team in the nation and go to the playoffs with a victory.

Purdue are just going for one of the biggest upsets in the decade. Nobody gives the Boilermakers a chance even after a solid season with an 8-4 record and the West Division title. This is their first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan vs Purdue: Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Time: 8 PM (ET).

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis, Indiana.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Michigan vs Purdue: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

Michigan vs Purdue: Storylines

Last year, Michigan smashed Iowa 42-3 to claim the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines haven't won back-to-back conference titles since 2003. Furthermore, one of the most important football programs has never won 13 games in a season. After RB Blake Corum's huge injury, Donovan Edwards took over against Ohio State with 216 yards and two touchdowns.

During this season, Purdue's best victories were against two ranked teams at the time: Minnesota and the Illinois Fighting Illini. The last Big Ten conference title for the Boilermakers came in 2000. The quarterback of that team was NFL's future Hall of Famer, Drew Brees.

How to watch or live stream free Michigan vs Purdue in the US

Michigan and Purdue meet at the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis as part of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FOX.

Michigan vs Purdue: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, Michigan are huge 16.5-point favorites. The moneyline is -800 for the Wolverines and +550 for Purdue. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Michigan -800 Totals (Over/Under) 51-5 points Purdue +550

*Odds via BetMGM