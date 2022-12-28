Minnesota and Syracuse clash in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 12th edition of the game in the US.

Minnesota vs Syracuse: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Pinstripe Bowl in the US

In a very long awaited matchup, Minnesota face off with Syracuse in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Minnesota had a very solid season with an 8-4 record and finished it with a marquee 23-16 win against archrival Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers were really close of claiming the West title in the Big Ten Conference, but the divisional losses against Purdue, Illinois and Iowa turned out to be crucial in the end.

Syracuse started the year on a six-game wining streak and became the No.14 ranked team in the nation after a Week 7 win against NC State. Then, the Orange lost a 27-21 thriller at Clemson and everything fell apart with. Five game without victories: Clemson, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Florida State and Wake Forest. They bounced back to close the year beating Boston College, but it was too late.

Minnesota vs Syracuse: Game Information

Date: Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Time: 2 PM (ET).

Location: Yankee Stadium. The Bronx, New York.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Minnesota vs Syracuse: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

Minnesota vs Syracuse: Storylines

Minnesota are on a hot-streak in bowl games. Since the 2015 Quick Lane Bowl, the Golden Gophers are 5-0. Their last loss was against the Missouri Tigers in the 2015 Citrus Bowl. RB Mohamed Ibrahim just needs 58 rushing yards to become Minnesota's all-time leader.

The last appearance in a bowl game for Syracuse came when they won 34-18 against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2018 Camping World Bowl. RB star running back Sean Tucker declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play to avoid any type of injury.

How to watch or live stream free Minnesota vs Syracuse in the US

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Syracuse Orange meet at the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.

Minnesota vs Syracuse: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Minnesota are 10-point favorites. The moneyline is -400 for the Golden Gophers and +320 for Syracuse. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Minnesota -400 Totals (Over/Under) 43 points Syracuse +320

*Odds via BetMGM