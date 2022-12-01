In one of the most important matchups of the year, USC and Utah face off in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US.

This is the date everyone had marked on their calendars. USC clash with Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game as part of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find everything you need to know such as game information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

USC finally did it. The Trojans are one of the Top-4 ranked teams in the nation and control their destiny to be in the College Football Playoffs. One month ago, nobody believed that was even possible after they lost precisely against Utah in a 43-42 thriller of Week 7 at Salt Lake City. QB Caleb Williams could consolidate his name as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with a victory. Lincoln Riley has made a remarkable job in his first year as head coach of USC.

Even with a 9-3 record and a very impressive season, Utah will play spoiler to claim the Pac-12 title. Though a crushing 20-17 loss at home with Oregon might have derailed their playoff hopes, the Utes can still shock the nation by winning the Pac-12 Championship Game. Don't forget Utah are the defending conference champions and they have been in the title duel in four of the last five seasons.

USC vs Utah: Game Information

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022.

Time: 8 PM (ET).

Location: Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas, Nevada.

USC vs Utah: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

USC vs Utah: Storylines

After that 43-42 loss against Utah in Week 7, USC had an impressive five-game winning streak: Arizona, California, Colorado, UCLA and Notre Dame. That, combined with a lot of help from Washington and Oregon, made possible for the Trojans to have a shot at the College Football Playoffs. Since 2017, no Pac-12 team have reached the semifinals (Final Four).

Utah could have been 11-1 and dreaming with a national title, but two Pac-12 losses dashed that illusion: UCLA and especially Oregon. Last year, the Utes smashed the Ducks 38-10 to win the Pac-12 Championship Game. This would be their second Pac-12 title in program's history.

How to watch or live stream free USC vs Utah in the US

USC vs Utah: Predictions And Odds

BetMGM USC -150 Totals (Over/Under) 67 points Utah +125

