In one of the most expected matchups of the year, UTSA face off with North Texas in the Conference USA Championship Game as part of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find everything you need to know such as game information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

UTSA finished the season with an extraordinary nine-game winning streak to post an impressive 10-2 record as the best team in Conference USA. Nevertheless, they barely survived in their final matchup of the regular season against UTEP with a last second field goal to win 34-31. Their only two losses of the year came against ranked teams at the time: Houston and Texas.

North Texas (7-5) look for revenge after a 31-27 loss at UTSA in a Week 8 regular season thriller. QB Austine Aune will be the key in this matchup. So far, he has thrown for 3115 yards and 31 touchdowns. However, the defense has to step up if the Mean Green want to have a chance. North Texas have allowed at least 31 points in their five losses.

UTSA vs North Texas: Game Information

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET).

Location: Alamodome. San Antonio, Texas.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

UTSA vs North Texas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

UTSA vs North Texas: Storylines

During the regular season meeting between these two teams, UTSA scored the winning touchdown with just 15 seconds on the clock and took control of Conference USA. That battle was one of the most exciting games of the year with 21 points scored in the last three minutes.

UTSA are defending their Conference USA title after last season's victory over Western Kentucky in the Championship Game. In the last ten meetings, this incredible Texas' rivalry between the Roadrunners and the Mean Green is 5-5. North Texas haven't played in the Conference USA Championship Game since 2017.

How to watch or live stream free UTSA vs North Texas in the US

UTSA and North Texas meet at the Conference USA Championship Game in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and CBS Sports Network.

UTSA vs North Texas: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, UTSA are 8.5-point favorites. The moneyline is -300 for the Roadrunners and +240 for North Texas. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM UTSA -300 Totals (Over/Under) 69 points North Texas +240

*Odds via BetMGM