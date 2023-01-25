The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship will have another day of this top. San Jose, California, is once again the host city of the best skaters in the United States. Check out how to watch the Rhythm Dance and the Women’s Short Program on TV or live stream in the US.

The fourth day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championship will have plenty of disciplines, but the Rhythm Dance and the Women’s Short Program are the ones to highlight. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the events for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

This year’s edition is taking place in San Jose, California, after their 2021 assignment was relocated to Las Vegas. The day will begin with Free Skate at the Junior Women level, followed by the Championship Pairs in the Short Program. Although there will be more.

Those extra events have the Championship Ice Dance with 15 pairs participating in it. Though the Rhythm Dance will also have another activity after. The Championship Women will be disputed in the Short Program to end the day.

U.S. Figure Skating Championship: Date

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will have Rhythm Dance and Women’s Short Program this Thursday, January 26. The event will take place at SAP Center, in San José, California.

U.S. Figure Skating Championship: Time by State in the US

Rhythm Dance

Starts at 3:30 PM (PT)

Women’s Short Program

Starts at 6:10 PM (PT)

How to watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in the US

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Peacock and NBC.