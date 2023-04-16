The Boston Marathon is one of the biggest marathons of the year, this event is close to turning 126 years since the first race. Check here the full details of the starting time.

Little by little the Boston Marathon recovers its interrupted streak, 2023 will be the third consecutive year that this race takes place after it was suspended in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Evans Chebet won the 2022 Boston Marathon Men's Open Division in 2:06:51, while Peres Jepchirchir won last year's Women's Open Division in 2:21:01.

Until now United States is the country with the most Boston Marathon winners with a total of 44 men and 16 women, Kenya is the second country on the list with 24 men and 14 women.

What times does the Boston Marathon start tomorrow?

All runners have different times to start the Boston Marathon, the professional men start at 9:37 AM (ET) but before they start running the Wheelchair divisions will already have run part of the course.

DIVISION/PROGRAM START TIME* Military March 6:00 AM. (ET) Men's Wheelchair 9:02 AM. (ET) Women's Wheelchair 9:05 AM. (ET) Handcycles & Duos 9:30 AM. (ET) Professional Men 9:37 AM. (ET) Professional Women 9:47 AM. (ET) Para Athletics Division 9:50 AM. (ET) Wave 1 10:00 AM. (ET) Wave 2 10:25 AM. (ET) Wave 3 10:50 AM. (ET) Wave 4 11:15 AM. (ET)

The women's pros start at 9:47 AM (ET) and about three minutes later the Para Athletic Division begins their race. The rest of the runners start at 10:00 AM (ET).

