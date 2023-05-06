Patrick Mahomes took the spotlight appearing at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Read here to find out the important reasons why he was invited to one of the most important events of the year.

Patrick Mahomes is the best player of the NFL after winning two Super Bowls in the last four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the current face of football and a massive celebrity worldwide.

Mahomes is only 27 years old, but many experts consider his career numbers a lock to put him in the Hall of Fame. The franchise quarterback will inevitably be in the debate as GOAT with legendary names such as Tom Brady.

As a consequence, Patrick Mahomes was a special guest in one of the greatest events in sports: the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Read here to find out why the quarterback was invited.

Kentucky Derby 2023: Why was Patrick Mahomes invited?

Patrick Mahomes was invited to the 2023 Kentucky Derby to call the traditional starting chant of the event: "Riders Up!" Every year, a special guest gets the honor to 'command' the jockeys to mount their horses prior to the race.

The "Riders Up" call is done across from Stall 1 in the Saddling Paddock at Churchill Downs. It's scheduled approximately 20 minutes before the start of the race and is a part of the protocol which always appears live in the national TV broadcast.

As the biggest player in the NFL, Mahomes followed the path of many celebrities who have been given the honor in the historic track at Louisville. After the command, in this case performed by Patrick Mahomes, the jockeys receive a leg up on their mounts and immediately turn right to the Paddock Runway, which leads to the racetrack.