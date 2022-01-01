The new year starts with a really heavy dose of fighting action: the first card of 2022 is starred by powerful punchers of the biggest category of the Sweet Science. Figure out the boxing schedule of January 1, 2022.

A New Year but same tradition and passion. Boxing action will light the first day of 2022 with clashes that make the serious promise of delivering knockouts. The main reason: almost the whole card of January 1, 2022, boxing schedule in the United States is starred by Heavyweight fighters.

The venue of this boxing event is also a good premonition of receiving, as GGG says, a big drama show. In Hollywood's heart, where great stories are delivered to the world, the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is hosting the main card of the night from 8:00 pm EST.

For those who can not be in California, Fox Sports will broadcast the first boxing schedule in the United States. So, prepare the TV and your soul to enjoy a night full of energy courtesy of Heavyweight boxers that want to begin 2022 on the right foot.

January 1, 2022, boxing schedule in the United States

Jonnie Rice vs Michael Coffie. A promising Heavyweight rematch fight settled for 10 rounds because Jonnie (14-6-1, 10 KO's) and Coffie (12-1-0, 9 KO's) met last July at the Prudential Center or Newark. In that clash, Rice destroyed Coffie's undefeated status with a powerful TKO in round 5. Could the upset be repeated?

Frank Sanchez vs Christian Hammer. Canelo Team will have action soon in 2022, with the Cuban Flash willing to climb one more step of the ladder that could take him to a Heavyweight title shot this year. Currently, Frank is highly rated on the WBC and WBO rankings.

Sanchez, 19-0-0 (13 KO's), has had action just last October when he overcame undefeated Nigerian Efe Ajaba. This fight was part of the undercard of 2021 main fight in the Heavyweight category: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3. On the other hand, Christian Hammer (26-8-0, 16 KO's) is an experienced boxer that needs a victory to blow again the retirement phantoms that are chasing him after collecting 3 losses on his last 5 fights.

Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin. The main event of 2022 first boxing card hosts another representative of Cuba. King Kong, 32-2-0 (27 KO's), knows that father time is pressuring him to move faster if he wants to become the first World Heavyweight Champion of his country. Although, he is facing a younger and hunger lion as Prince Charles 28-2-1 (25 KO's).

Both Ortiz and Martin have faced at least one of the division's Top Dogs: Ortiz clashed twice with Deontay Wilder and Martin shared the ring once with Anthony Joshua. However, both of them lost by the way of knockout the most important fights of their careers so far. That is why this bout is so important to put them on the titles' radar again. This clash is not expected to last the 12 rounds agreed, due to the power of either King Kong or Prince Charles.

The rest of the fights of the undercard: Gerald Washington (20-4-1) vs Ali Eren Demizeren (14-1-0), on Heavyweight division, and Frank Martin (14-0-0) vs Romeo Duno (24-2-0), on Lightweight weight class.