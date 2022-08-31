Fabio Fognini will take on Rafael Nadal for the 2nd Round of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

The 35-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini will have to face the No.3 ATP-ranked player in the early 2nd Round. His best US Open record was a fourth round game in 2015 US Open. And, he comes off with a win over the Russian Alan Karatsev in the first round of this final Grand Slam.

On the other side, Rafael Nadal will try to outbest the Italian to advance to the third round for sixth consecutive year. As the Spanish didn't play in the last year's tournament, and the 2020 edition was canceled. And, in 2019, Nadal won the US Open title for the fourth time.

Fabio Fognini vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, in New York City, New York

Fabio Fognini vs Rafael Nadal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 7:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 6:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 5:00 PM (Estimated)

Fabio Fognini vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Fabio Fognini and Rafael Nadal will play against each other for the 18th-time overall. This matchup will be the fourth time these two players meet in a Grand Slam tournament. Also, it will be the second time at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

In that matchup, the Italian player ended up as the winner that qualified him to the fourth round. However, in the overall Head-to-Head, Rafael Nadal leads the way with 14 wins over Fognini. In fact, four of the last five matchups were won by the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

How to watch or live stream Fabio Fognini vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The 2022 US Open 2nd Round game between Fabio Fognini and Rafael Nadal will be played on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as ESPN in the US.

Fabio Fognini vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal has -1600 odds to win this US Open 2nd Round's game, while Fabio Fognini has +775 odds to make a shocker win.

