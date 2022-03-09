Indian Wells also known as BNP Paribas Open is one of the top tennis events in California in 2022, it is a tournament that offers tennis fans a perfect excuse to see the best tennis players in the world, tickets are cheap.

The Indians Wells 2022 will be played between March 7 and 20, 2022 which translates to 13 days with the best tennis players in the world in California. This tennis event will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden with two main stadiums of 16,100 seats and 8,000 seats respectively.

The men's singles are made up of big names like Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, John Isner, Gaël Monfils, among others. All of them are part of the top ATP ranking, it is one of the tennis events that brings together a large number of stars and it is worth buying a ticket.

On the other hand, the women's single has a list of names from the 3rd best tennis player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka and other well-known women of world tennis like Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka, Madison Keys, Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolína Plíšková.

How to buy tickets to attend BNP Paribas Open?

The first option to buy BNP Paribas Open tickets is the official website of the tennis event at bnpparibasopen.com, within the website fans can not only buy tickets for the games, but they can also opt for the 'packages' that include multiple tickets for several stages of the tournament and also a hotel with a comfortable room.

Other online options to buy tickets for the 2022 Indian Wells in California are Seatgeek.com, Stubhub.com, ticketcity.com and ticketsmarter.com. All those websites have discounted tickets available for the games.

How much do BNP Paribas Open tickets cost?

Tickets are priced from $45 to $480 at Stadium 1, while Stadium 2 prices range from $160 to $190 with reserved seats, the other option is Stadium 3 with tickets starting at $95. Packages that include hotel and multiple tickets cost from $500 to $4000 on the official tournament website bnpparibasopen.com.

