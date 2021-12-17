Montana State against South Dakota play for the FCS Playoff Semifinal at Bobcat Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Montana State (11-2) and South Dakota (11-3) play for the FCS Playoff Semifinal in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Bobcat Stadium on December 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM (ET). Two underdogs that reached the semifinals. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Montana State Bobcats won in the second round of the playoffs against UT Martin 26-7 and against big favorite Sam Houston 42-19 on the road. The Bobcats lost two games in the regular season to Wyoming and the Montana Grizzlies.

The Jackrabbits prevailed over Villanova in the quarterfinals as favorites by 35-21, that was the team's second game on the road in the FCS playoffs. South Dakota lost three games in the regular season, but in the playoffs the team is playing at a higher level of efficiency.

Montana State vs South Dakota: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman, Montana.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Montana State vs South Dakota: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Montana State vs South Dakota: Storylines

The Bobcats performed well in the first phase of the FCS Playoffs against UT Martin, winning the game by 26-7. The Bobcats won three quarters of the game against UT Martin since in the first quarter nobody scored points and the team allowed only one touchdown in the second quarter and the defense took care of the rest. But the big game of the playoffs for Montana State was against Sam Houston as they were +7 underdogs on the road, but the team took advantage of several errors from Sam Houston's offense with 3 interceptions. The Bobcats defense sacked Eric Schmid (SH QB) 4 times during the game to win the game 42-19. The Bobcats offense is averaging 34 points per game in the playoffs.

Tommy Mellot played both games of the FCS Playoffs with MSU as a starter quarterback as Matthew McKay decided to enter the transfer portal. Mellot threw 216 passing yards in the playoffs with 2 touchdowns and another four rushing touchdowns with 256 rushing yards.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits played the first round of the playoffs against UC Davis and won the game by 56-24. The offense was lethal during that game against UC Davis, the Jackrabbits won every quarter of the game with Isaiah Ifanse as rushing leader with 217 rushing yards for a touchdown and Pierre Strong with 188 rushing yards for another touchdown. The key factor during that game was four interceptions thrown by UC Davis. In the second round things were different as the defensive work was stronger but the Jackrabbits won 24-19 against Sacramento State. And finally in the FCS Quarterfinals the team won against Villanova 35-21. South Dakota's offense is scoring an average of 38.33 points in the playoffs.

Chris Oladokun is the starting quarterback for the Jackrabbits in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. He has thrown 399 passing yards for 4 touchdowns and a single interception. Most of South Dakota's touchdowns in the playoffs were scored by Pierre Strong, running back, with 275 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Montana State vs South Dakota in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season FCS Playoff Semifinal game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are ESPN2, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Montana State vs South Dakota: Predictions And Odds

Montana State Bobcats are underdogs at home with +5.5 ATS and +190 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good offense but the visitors are on an unstoppable hot streak. South Dakota State Jackrabbits are favorites with -5.5 points to cover and -210 moneyline. The totals are offered at 47.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: OVER 47.5.



FanDuel Montana State +5.5 / +190 Totals 47.5 South Dakota -5.5 / -210

* Odds via FanDuel