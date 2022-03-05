Penrith Panthers take on Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles at BlueBet Stadium for the 2022 NRL regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Penrith Panthers and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles meet in the 2022 NRL regular season. This game will take place at BlueBet Stadium. The home team want to play as good or better than last season. Here is all the detailed information about this NRL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Penrith Panthers finished last season in the second spot of the 2021 Ladder with 21 wins and 3 losses for 44 points and +390 FA. But the Panthers won against Melbourne in the Preliminary finals and then the team defeated South Sydney in the Grand Final 4-2.

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles also had a good season going 16-8 with 34 points in the 4th spot of the standings. That record was enough for the Sea Eagles to play in the Qualifying / Elimination finals but they lost to Melbourne in a humiliating 40-12 loss.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles: Date

Penrith Panthers and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles play for the 2022 NRL regular season on Thursday, March 10 at BlueBet Stadium. A new season for the home team that finished in the second spot on the ladder, but the visitors are also eager to improve their record this year.

Penrith Panthers vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 AM

CT: 3:05 AM

MT: 2:05 AM

PT: 1:05 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Penrith Panthers vs Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles at the 2022 NRL regular season

This game for the 2022 NRL regular season, Penrith Panthers and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles at the BlueBet Stadium on Thursday, March 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the Australia are FOX, Nine.

