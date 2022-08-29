Rinky Hijikata will face Rafael Nadal for a first-round matchup of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream free this clash in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Rinky Hijikata and Rafael Nadal will face-off for a first-round matchup of the 2022 US Open. Check out the complete information about this game such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the US, you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Rinky Hijikata had his first ATP Tour main draw win at the 250 ATP Los Cabos. But, then he fell short to No.1 Daniil Medvedev. Almost three weeks later, the Australian-born player will be playing against another ATP Top 10, such as Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open.

And for Rafael Nadal, it will be his 20th consecutive participation. The Spanish tennis player has won the US Open title in 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019. Now with Novak Djokovic out of the way, Nadal may have a bigger chance to get at least to the finals.

Rinky Hijikata vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Rinky Hijikata vs Rafael Nadal: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Rinky Hijikata vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Rinky Hijikata will face Rafael Nadal for the first time ever. However, Hijikata knows what its like to face an ATP Top 10 player. The Australian boy faced No.1 Daniil Medvedev earlier in the month at the Los Cabos Tournament.

Whereas for Rafael Nadal, this matchup should be an easy task for him. As he has been placed among the top favorites to clinch the 2022 US Open title. Especially since other big names such as Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are not in competition anymore.

How to watch Rinky Hijikata vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The 2022 US Open 1st Round game between Rinky Hijikata and Rafael Nadal will be played on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, New York.

Rinky Hijikata vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this US Open 1st Round matchup. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal has -10000 odds to win this tennis game, while Rinky Hijikata has +1450 odds to make the upset surprise.

