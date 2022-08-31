Serena Williams will play Ajla Tomljanović next for the 3rd Round of the 2022 US Open. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanović will face-off for the 3rd Round of the 2022 US Open Women’s Singles Division. Here is all the detailed information about this Grand Slam game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch this clash in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Serena Williams keeps fighting to not retire as she already will play the third round of the 2022 US Open. The last time she managed to play this round, it was for the 2020 US Open, where she faced Sloane Stephens. However, she fell short at Semifinals stage.

On the other side, Ajla Tomljanović had to fight hard to be at the 3rd Round of the last Grand Slam of the season. She had to beat Yevguenia Ródina in the second round. Therefore, she will be taking on the hardest challenge of her career.

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanović: Date

Serena Williams will face Ajla Tomljanović for the 3rd Round of the 2022 US Open. This clash will be played on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Serena may play her final game at the US Open, if she losses.

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanović: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanović in the US

The 2022 US Open 3nd Round game between Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanović will be played on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as ESPN in the US.