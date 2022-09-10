Texas A&M take on Appalachian State at Kyle Field in College Station for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Texas A&M vs Appalachian State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

Texas A&M and Appalachian State meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Kyle Field in College Station. The home team wants to win another game, but the visitors are hungry for a win after failing in the first week. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Aggies started the first week well after beating Sam Houston State 31-0 at home. The first three games of the season for the Aggies will be at home, which is quite beneficial for them knowing that their first conference game will be during the last week of September against the Razorbacks.

Appalachian State couldn't do anything to prevent North Carolina from winning a tight 61-63 game at home. That was one of the most intense Week 1 games in the Sun Belt Conference, so far the Mountainers are one of two East Division teams without a win.

Texas A&M vs Appalachian State: Date

Texas A&M and Appalachian State play for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at Kyle Field in College Station. The Aggies have home field advantage, but the Mountainers are good on the road.

Texas A&M vs Appalachian State: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Texas A&M vs Appalachian State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Texas A&M and Appalachian State at the Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN2